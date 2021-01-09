BUSTED: Trump called second Georgia official and demanded 'find the fraud' in election totals

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump called the top elections investigator in Georgia and demanded he "find the fraud" and be a "national hero" — an interaction some legal experts believe opens him up to new charges of obstruction of justice.

"Trump placed the call to the investigations chief for the Georgia secretary of state's office shortly before Christmas — while the individual was leading an inquiry into allegations of ballot fraud in Cobb County, in the suburbs of Atlanta, according to people familiar with the episode," reported Amy Gardner. "The president's attempts to intervene in an ongoing investigation could amount to obstruction of justice or other criminal violations, legal experts said, though they cautioned a case could be difficult to prove."

The Post did not release the name of the investigator, so as to avoid making them a target for harassment from Trump supporters.

This news comes after previous reports and an audio recording showing Trump called Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and urging him to "find" an extra 11,780 votes — warning that if he didn't it would be a "big risk" to Raffensperger and his attorney.

Georgia narrowly voted for President-elect Joe Biden in November, the first time the state has voted for a Democrat since 1992. Earlier this week, Democrats also swept the Senate runoffs in the state, ousting Mitch McConnell as Senate Majority Leader and giving Democrats unified control of Congress for the first time in a decade.