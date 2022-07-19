Georgia Trump electors throw Giuliani and Eastman under the bus in legal filing: report

The legal interests of some of Donald Trump's most prominent supporters in Georgia appears to have diverged as Fulton County District Attorney's investigates the alleged scheme to have Mike Pence reject legitimate electors and install Trump for a second term despite the fact he lost the election.

GOP state Sen. Burt Jones, a Trump elector and the GOP nominee for Lt. Governor in the 2022 midterms, filed a motion seeking to quash his subpoena, which will play out in public on Thursday.

In a separate effort, attorneys representing 11 of the 16 Trump electors in Georgia sought to distance themselves from Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman by seeking to establish that the timeline shows they couldn't have been part of the effort to get Mike Pence to overturn Georgia's election results, Politico reported Tuesday.

In a footnote on page 12 of the filing, the lawyers argued, "It has also been reported in the media that certain high-level members of the Trump team (Mr. Eastman, Mr. Giuliani, et at.) developed a different plan in late December 2020 (after Christmas) to, among other things, attempt to convince Vice President Pence to count these contingent electoral slates as the valid elector slates despite the lack of any successful judicial ruling."

"To the extent these reports are accurate (which we have no way of knowing), the nominee electors did not and could not have had any involvement in or knowledge of any such plan, as it was not even conceived until several weeks after the GOP electors had completed their contingent electoral slates on Dec. 14, 2020, and, in any event, it was never disclosed to or discussed with the nominee electors at the time," the attorneys argued.

The briefing also claims the Trump electors have received "abuse and harassment."

All even have been told they are "targets" of the Fulton DA's investigation.

