More than half of those called to testify in Georgia's Trump investigation have refused

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that out of the 50 people who ultimately testified in the case, only 20 did so willingly.
For the first time in 14 months, Willis walked through the degree to which her team has progressed the probe. She said that the office has been more focused on subpoenaing people to testify rather than those being willing to testify.
Willis hasn't publicly named the lead prosecutor on the case for security reasons, but the office would continue to move forward with about 60 additional people she wants to speak to about the Georgia fraud case.
After losing the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump put pressure on Republican leaders in many states to change the result of the election to hand him the win. Such was the case in Georgia, where Trump pressured both Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The calls where Trump demanded votes be "found" were recorded and given to media outlets. Fulton County took over the investigation because so many state officials were part of the investigation.
The selection of the special grand jury will begin on May 2 and over the course of four weeks, the jury can review the evidence gathered and approve the subpoenas for those refusing to cooperate. Willis said witnesses should ideally begin appearing before the grand jury by June 1.
“I don’t want anyone to say ‘oh, she’s doing this because she wants to influence the outcome of this upcoming election,’” Willis told reporters.. “The people will decide the outcome of this upcoming election. It will have nothing to do with this district attorney’s office.”