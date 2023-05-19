Fulton County DA Fani Willis letter hints at time frame for Trump indictment

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis submitted a letter on Thursday to government officials that hints at a several-week block in August when an indictment against Donald Trump may come down.

The report states Willis informed Fulton Superior Court’s chief judge Ural Glanville that a substantial number of her staff will not be in the office for a period of ten days during a three-week period up to August 18.

She wrote, "This remote work will reduce the number of Fulton County District Attorney’s office staff in the Fulton County Courthouse and Government Center by approximately 70 percent,” with the AJC's Tamar Hallerman adding that Willis and her closest advisers and armed investigators will be the only ones on hand in the office.

According to the report, those dates coincide with dates when the grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his close associates' attempts to tamper with the 2020 election results will be convening.

"In the letter, which was first reported by The New York Times, Willis also requested that Fulton judges not schedule trials and in-person hearings during the weeks of Aug. 7 and Aug. 14," the report states."The letter is yet another strong signal that Willis is planning to seek charges against major players who aggressively questioned Georgia’s 2020 election results, including Trump."

