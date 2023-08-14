Fulton County court quickly deletes docket report showing Trump charges for racketeering and conspiracy

Reuters is reporting that a two-page docket posted apparently accidentally on the Fulton County court's website showed multiple charges that could be filed against former President Donald Trump this week.

According to Reuters, the docket report, which was quickly deleted shortly after being posted, showed Trump indictments for charges including racketeering, conspiracy, and making false statements.

While these charges line up with what media reports have described as the likely coming indictments against the former president, it is unlikely that any indictments will be revealed on Monday, as the grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia is still scheduled to hear additional witness testimony on Tuesday.

The document seen by Reuters apparently did not include any information on other Trump allies who are believed to be at risk of being indicted, including former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

POLL: Should Trump be able to run for office?

The former president has already been indicted three separate times, including one federal indictment over his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has instead insisted that any criminal charges against him are a political "witch hunt" intended to block him from winning the presidency again in 2024.