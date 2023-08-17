MAGA Republican pushes to defund Fani Willis' office: 'America is under attack'
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Georgia State Sen. Colton Moore on Thursday made a push to defund Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office until she stopped her prosecution of former President Donald Trump and his allies.

On his Twitter account, Moore posted a letter that he had sent to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp asking him to call a special session of the state legislature "for all purposes, to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of Fani Willis."

Moore justified calling for this special session by declaring that "America is under attack."

In a follow-up tweet, Moore elaborated on just how far he was willing to go to stop Willis from prosecuting Trump, who is already facing three other criminal indictments.

"We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis," he added. "I’m calling on patriots across America to join me in this fight."

Trump allies have already been pushing assorted schemes to get him out of legal jeopardy in Georgia, which is one of the few states in the country where the governor does not have blanket pardon powers that could theoretically spare Trump from having to serve any jail time.

Gov. Kemp, whom Trump tried to get removed from office via a primary challenge last year, has so far shown little interest in bailing Trump out of his legal challenges.

