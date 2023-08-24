Trump's legal team will have to keep 'beating on him' to keep him quiet after Georgia booking: ex-Trump attorney

Appearing on CNN on Thursday morning, James Schultz, who served as Associate White House Counsel under Donald Trump said the former president's lawyers will have their work cut out from them trying to keep him from making a public scene after he is booked in an Atlanta jail today.
According to CNN host John Berman, "As part of the bond agreement, Donald Trump's legal team has agreed to restrictions on what he can say about the Atlanta case: 'The defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a co-defendant in this case or witness.' One of the things we don't know is if he will choose to talk tonight after he surrenders."
"What's the jeopardy for him if he does, particularly while still in Georgia after agreeing to the restrictions," he prompted Schultz.
"While he's in Georgia certainly there's some issue there, a judge could haul him back into court if the judge wants to," he replied. "That could happen while he's outside of Georgia as well and haul him back into court. He could be admonished by the court, he could be held in contempt of the order of the court, there are a number of things that could happen but what does that mean practically speaking in a state court case? Not as much as the federal case, quite frankly."
"I think the judge is going to be very strict with this, I think it's going to be hard with a candidate for the president of the United States to restrict him as much as his lawyers will be beating on him to make sure he's not violating these orders," he added. "That's a tall order for a lawyer representing Donald Trump. "
