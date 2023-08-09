Fani Willis seeking 'more than a dozen indictments' in Trump case next week: report
Fani Willis on Facebook.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will reportedly seek "more than a dozen" indictments for her prosecution of interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Sources familiar with the case told CNN Willis was considering conspiracy and racketeering charges, allowing her to indict multiple defendants. Willis is investigating a plot to put forward fake electors and a breach of voting systems, CNN said.

A special purpose grand jury heard from more than 75 witnesses earlier this year.

The potential indictments follow federal charges for election-related crimes that were filed against former President Donald Trump last week.

