'I will be proudly arrested tomorrow': Trump rants about innocence as allies get mugshots taken
Donald Trump (Photo by Jim Watson for AFP)

Early Wednesday morning Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to formally announce his surrender in Atlanta on racketeering charges on Thursday in an all-caps broadside.

With the former presidents 18 co-conspirators slowing turning themselves in overnight for mug shots and finger-printing, Trump will make his appearance sometime on Thursday as the jail goes on a "hard lockdown" according to the sheriff.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote: "NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!"

He then added, "For the first time in three years, brave American Patriots will be able, in Court, to show how the Presidential Election of 2020 was RIGGED & STOLLEN. For those RINOS, Radical Left Democrats, Communists, Marxists, Fascists , & others who say, “Don’t Look Back, Look Forward,” they either do not want to reveal the answers because they “got away with murder,” or are FOOLS & COWARDS because we now know the answers to all of the Fraud, Irregularities, & Cheating, & WE CANNOT LET IT HAPPEN AGAIN!"

