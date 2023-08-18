Trump headed for booking in jail where 'some never make it out alive': report
Credit: Roxanne Cooper/MidJourney

When Donald Trump travels to Georgia to be booked after being indicted under racketeering charges by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, he will have to enter a jail that has been described by the sheriff as the scene of a 'humanitarian crisis" rife with violence, death and decay.

According to a report from the Washington Post, the former president and his 18 accused co-conspirators will have to turn themselves in for mugshots and fingerprinting at the Rice Street Jail near Atlanta's Midtown – where six inmates have died already this year "with few publicly available details."

As the Post's Ben Brasch wrote, neither Trump nor his allies who are being booked are likely to be placed in a holding cell, but that doesn't mean that the former president's security detail won't be on high alert.

According to the report, "There have been ongoing problems with overcrowding in the jail, along with violence, overflowing toilets and faulty air conditioning," with Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat recently showing reporters over 1,100 shanks confiscated from inmates.

"These are pieces of the building that have been ripped apart, fashioned into knives, fashioned into deadly weapons,” he said.

"In July, the Justice Department launched an investigation of the jail after a 35-year-old man was found slumped over in a cell in September," the report said.

"A detention officer found Lashawn Thompson’s body covered in lice and bed bugs in the jail’s mental health wing. Attorneys for Thompson’s family said Thompson was 'eaten alive' by insects.

"The existing facility is over capacity, leaving someinmates to sleep on the ground in what look like plastic canoes."

According to activist Marcus Coleman, "A lot of people can get lost inside these walls, and some never make it out alive, as we’ve seen recently.”

Asked what Trump and his associates will find when they show up, Tiffany Roberts of the Southern Center for Human Rights explained, "Clients of means do not experience the true devastation that people without resources do.”

