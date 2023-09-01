Georgia to decide if fake Trump elector should be suspended from Senate: report

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is likely to be the recipient of Donald Trump's attacks once again.

Kemp, who recently bucked Trump by squashing any notion that the state government would intervene to stop prosecutor Fani Willis from carrying out her charging duties, has emerged as a pivotal figure in the GOP, even being called the new face of the party.

In yet another move that is likely to upset the former president, Kemp has now "appointed a three-member panel to assess whether a Georgia legislator who served as a fake elector should be suspended after he was charged as part of what prosecutors call a vast 'criminal enterprise' to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Friday.

"The governor on Friday tapped Attorney General Chris Carr, House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration and Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch to review state Sen. Shawn Still’s case. Still and the three panelists are Republicans," according to the report. "Still is one of 19 defendants — including Trump — in the indictment brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that alleges the former president led an illegal scheme to reverse Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia."

The report states that Still was "one of 16 Republican electors who convened to cast their ballots for Trump in December 2020 — even as the state’s official electors met to cast their ballots for Biden."

"The indictment charges Still and two other fake electors — former state GOP chair David Shafer and Cathleen Latham — of impersonating public officers, forgery, false statements and attempting to file false documents in connection with the fake electors," the outlet reported on Friday. "Each has said they did nothing wrong, and all three have asked for their cases to be moved to federal court."