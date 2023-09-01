A GA Republican criticized Trump and became the future face of the party: reporter

A veteran political reporter said that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement that he won't pursue the ouster of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis shows he could be viewed as a “future face” of the GOP.

New York Times senior political correspondent Maggie Haberman during an appearance on CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” described Kemp’s remarks, which included a thinly veiled swipe at Donald Trump, “striking.”

Haberman’s comments followed a video clip of Kemp’s statement in which he pledged to prioritize issues such as “teacher pay raises, law enforcement pay raises, going after street gangs and not focusing on the past, or some grifter scam that somebody's doing to help them raise a few dollars into their campaign account.”

“Grifter scam, I mean…” Collins said.

“It's subtle, but if you listen closely you can figure out what he's talking about,” Haberman said.

“I actually hadn't heard that clip until you just played it. It's really, really striking and it's striking on a couple of fronts," Haberman said. "Kemp is someone, as you know, who not only resisted Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the election results in 2020, he is somebody who has repeatedly pushed back on this over the last two years and he is someone who defeated a Trump attempt to try to take him down and a primary, and so it is meaningful coming from him because he is a Republican, who donors are focused on and who some Republican voters are focused on as a future face of the party."

She added "The fact that he is zeroing in on Trump's use of a super PAC which is filled, or was once filled with money and now doesn't have very much money at all, filled with money that he raised in the days and weeks after the election on his claims that he needed money to combat widespread fraud that he insisted existed, which was never proven and which has been debunked widely…it’s quite revealing.”

