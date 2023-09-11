'Nothing gets better for Trump' in 'hot mess' Georgia racketeering trial: legal expert

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said the indictment of 19 co-conspirators, including Donald Trump, on racketeering charges is careening into a "hot mess" as the odds of people taking plea deals and flipping on each other increases daily if not hourly.



Speaking with the "Morning Joe" hosts, the legal analyst claimed former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' failed attempt to get his trial moved to federal court is not only bad news for him, but also for the former president who is also facing trials in Florida, Manhattan and Washington, D.C.



Put it all together, she explained, things are not looking up for Trump.

"Joyce, a few weeks ago on your podcast, 'SistersInLaw,' you were talking about the machinations in the Georgia case between the co-defendants and trying to speed up the trial," co-host Joe Scarborough prompted. "Where are we in -- two weeks later, where are we post-Labor Day with that?"



"You know, I see a lot of headlines that say, you know, Trump co-defendants turning on Trump or speedy trial, this and that," he continued. "Where is all of that right now, the sort of infighting between the co-defendants, if there are any? Do you see any trend lines that are either positive or negative towards the former president?"



"You know, I'm not sure that we know the answer to that yet, Joe," she conceded. "It could be characterized as a classic sort of a hot mess."

"That's not unusual when you have this many defendants in one case," she elaborated. "What we do know for sure is that two defendants will go to trial early in October, two of the lawyers [Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell]. The fate of the other 17 hasn't been formally decided. But I think we will continue to see people turn against each other."



"Some defendants may wish to go ahead and plead guilty; others may be considering cooperation deals," she continued. "Something that I think is very certain is that, as we get further into this process nothing gets better for Trump. Nothing gets better for some of the top-line defendants."



