Georgia official begged Mark Meadows to end call where Trump pressured Raffensperger to 'find' votes
Congressman Mark Meadows speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows exchanged frantic text messages with a high-ranking Georgia official as Donald Trump pressured the state's top election official to "find" enough votes to overturn his loss there.

The messages were revealed in a recent court filing by Atlanta-based prosecutors investigating Trump's efforts to undo his election loss, and show deputy secretary of state Jordan Fuchs was eager to end the call between her boss and the former president, reported CNN.

"Need to end this call," Fuchs texted to Meadows. "I don't think this will be productive much longer."

"Let's save the relationship," she added.

Meadows ended the Jan. 3, 2021, phone call by suggesting lawyers from both sides should contact one another soon, and Fuchs seemed astonished by what she had heard.

"Thank you," she said. "Wow."

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis will seat a grand jury to investigate whether Trump, his campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani, or Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) broke any laws in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, and newly revealed texts also show Meadows in contact with former Republican Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) to discuss challenges to the voting results.

"I'm trying to set up this call with state legislature leaders and Rudy," Perdue texted on Dec. 29, 2020. "I just want to make sure I'm doing what you and the president want."

A spokeswoman for Perdue, who's challenging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in a GOP gubernatorial primary, declined to comment.

RELATED: Trump facing an 'octopus of an investigation' as Georgia grand jury convenes: former US attorney

SmartNews