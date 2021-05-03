Calls grow to investigate Trump family for taking $800K in government subsidies while laying off golf course workers

According to a report from HuffPost, unions are calling for an investigation of Donald Trump and his family after they took in more than $800,000 in government subsidies -- intended to prop up struggling companies -- and then proceeded to lay off workers at his golf courses in Scotland.

The report notes that the Scottish Sun revealed the Trump's "SLC Turnberry Ltd received as much as $700,000 in taxpayer funds, while his resort in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, was paid up to $100,000 in just two months, according to government documents."

According to the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, after the former president and his family collected that money and more, the resort at Turnberry in Ayrshire laid off 66 employees since last spring -- with a few rehired later at lower pay.

The Union decried the Trump's "'hoovering up' public money while cutting staff [that] made a "mockery" of a program specifically designed to save jobs."

"It is clear to us that at the very least the principles of the job retention scheme appear to have been breached by the Trump Organization, and that should now be subjected to a detailed and forensic investigation" by Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs department, said the RMT's General Secretary Mick Cash. "It's a scandal."

According to Scottish Parliament Martin Harvie, "It's bad enough that he has a business presence in Scotland. It's galling to learn that the public purse is giving him a helping hand."

