Americans 'steaming' with rage as Trump golfs and the GOP leaves the country to die

The White House released the president's schedule for Christmas Eve saying that he would be working "tirelessly for the American people." But what that has actually turned into is something else. After vetoing the defense spending bill, which included a raise for military service members, and threatening to veto the COVID-19 stimulus and 2021 budget, Trump fled to Florida to golf. For months, the White House has negotiated the stimulus bill and Trump's budget, but at the last minute, the president decided he wanted to throw it all out the window.

<p>Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that she was willing to take Trump's bill demands and pass them by noon on Christmas Eve. The Senate, however, is another story. It has been nine months of negotiation until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) finally agreed to a bill. The House passed a stimulus bill seven months ago, back in May 2020.

Instead of doing his part to help get a bill that satisfied him, Trump flew to Florida and went golfing.

It led many on Twitter to call the president out for destroying the lives of Americans who need any stimulus money, service members counting on their raise, and government workers who may end up unemployed during another shutdown. They have to spend the coming days in deb… https://t.co/ehEJns3Mit</div> — Ahmed Baba (@Ahmed Baba)<a href="https://twitter.com/AhmedBaba_/statuses/1342178480063131648">1608835260.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="90fac1c57cfefa866da6bf88fd69665c" id="bcf25"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342152256234381314"><div style="margin:1em 0">I am steaming thinking of Trump luxuriating in Mar-a-Lago and playing golf while my constituents are shivering in a… https://t.co/YQX61Abosv</div> — Jackie Speier (@Jackie Speier)<a href="https://twitter.com/RepSpeier/statuses/1342152256234381314">1608829008.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7ec6ef7c0929eae4d430f125e0560a24" id="e5389"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342153199810093057"><div style="margin:1em 0">According to the pool report, Trump is now at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. A $900 billion… https://t.co/Bc4Td9OzZb</div> — Kyle Griffin (@Kyle Griffin)<a href="https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/statuses/1342153199810093057">1608829233.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="af4bd44481cc841a92f32b1a05c36c48" id="314dd"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342131873800192000"><div style="margin:1em 0">At 10:18 am, President Trump’s motorcade pulled into Trump International Golf Club. Last night, the White House… https://t.co/Ct6MCPY8JA</div> — Jim Sciutto (@Jim Sciutto)<a href="https://twitter.com/jimsciutto/statuses/1342131873800192000">1608824148.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7b35ad5b025cf2cbd4c4a192d95e806" id="a0a10"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342080040801021952"><div style="margin:1em 0">Trump blows up the #COVID19 relief bill and Defunds the Military with his VETO of the #NDAA. Unemployment Insurance… https://t.co/H6kB9sb2bZ</div> — Scott Huffman (@Scott Huffman)<a href="https://twitter.com/HuffmanForNC/statuses/1342080040801021952">1608811791.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0a71f97f318b5a44d6665fce4850d28e" id="91802"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342169069617868802"><div style="margin:1em 0">After the White House went out of its way to say President Trump had many meetings and calls today, without listing… https://t.co/fuBlSr2yLV</div> — Kaitlan Collins (@Kaitlan Collins)<a href="https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/statuses/1342169069617868802">1608833017.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="75f8ff85c72a4526083652d7738600cd" id="a7451"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342170667341533185"><div style="margin:1em 0">The day after he blocked paychecks for the troops, here’s trump on the golf course. https://t.co/VpueC7CVni</div> — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@Bill Pascrell, Jr.)<a href="https://twitter.com/BillPascrell/statuses/1342170667341533185">1608833398.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="00cacb260ac4492f2d21fff3724e3c72" id="d87fd"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342140635646717955"><div style="margin:1em 0">My Grandma turned 90 yesterday, she helped raise me. I haven’t been able to visit her this year due to covid. She m… https://t.co/Wwp7UoGuaQ</div> — NoelCaslerComedy (@NoelCaslerComedy)<a href="https://twitter.com/CaslerNoel/statuses/1342140635646717955">1608826237.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9e98f0b29288178397837c27c47c8170" id="ac708"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342148764308549634"><div style="margin:1em 0">Trump wants us to have a $2000 stimulus check so bad that the fucker took off to Florida to play golf.</div> — Amy Lynn 🍭🌊 (@Amy Lynn 🍭🌊)<a href="https://twitter.com/AmyAThatcher/statuses/1342148764308549634">1608828175.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0df6aa85fcfc0c08e724ddedeb84a7e6" id="3f15c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342178378804121603"><div style="margin:1em 0">Once after Trump is sentenced to prison, he should be put in a cage in the middle of a public golf course where Ame… https://t.co/E7x6bQteGt</div> — Exploding Tree Singh MD 🌊 (@Exploding Tree Singh MD 🌊)<a href="https://twitter.com/LabyrinthWeaver/statuses/1342178378804121603">1608835236.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="461ff6c6bfde38b979c0351a48025e53" id="25232"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342151721917804550"><div style="margin:1em 0">Trump is obviously not taking phone calls and having meetings as his schedule suggested. Today, he left for his golf course at 10:17am EST.</div> — In Joe we trust! (@In Joe we trust!)<a href="https://twitter.com/JohnLukeSam1/statuses/1342151721917804550">1608828881.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b3726b5e73352bda5f7bc1ad22492e1b" id="df9e6"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342184612479586310"><div style="margin:1em 0">Good to know there's solid data service on the back 9 of the Trump golf course https://t.co/a2Xals7hHD</div> — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)<a href="https://twitter.com/atrupar/statuses/1342184612479586310">1608836722.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6846ea988e5d3de83ed8784021dec3a7" id="ff3ab"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342117417888182272"><div style="margin:1em 0">I would argue the trump also wants to pardon everyone he’s ever met and also golf as much as possible. https://t.co/AwVdE7tuCN</div> — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@Molly Jong-Fast🏡)<a href="https://twitter.com/MollyJongFast/statuses/1342117417888182272">1608820702.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5ae5b9c0bb0988be4196456a99fb6d14" id="7d52e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342192229314662402"><div style="margin:1em 0">Who would have thought trump would heartlessly take a sharpie to the relief package & obliterate it & head to MarAL… https://t.co/Kmerr70WhM</div> — MarChar🇺🇸☮🆘️Resist🇺🇸☮🆘️NeverTrump🇺🇸☮🆘️ (@MarChar🇺🇸☮🆘️Resist🇺🇸☮🆘️NeverTrump🇺🇸☮🆘️)<a href="https://twitter.com/MarTheResister/statuses/1342192229314662402">1608838538.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">This is probably what <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Trump?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Trump</a> will do for the rest of his term. Hide away in his Florida palace, attack people at Twitter, collect money from his suckers & golf at US Taxpayers expense. 317 golf outings & counting <br/><br/>18,970,356 casesof <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> in the USA & 335,160 deaths!! <a href="https://t.co/Oiknlh8IZM">pic.twitter.com/Oiknlh8IZM</a><br/>— Foxman (Brian Fox) (@FoxmanMusic) <a href="https://twitter.com/FoxmanMusic/status/1342180395115290624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f49a4875193fdfcfa728a4bf612d2325" id="ded97"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342158555122692099"><div style="margin:1em 0">COVID relief not coming. The House GOP and Trump don't do relief. They pardon assholes, cut military funding, play… https://t.co/aUF8jmS8Hj</div> — Jeremy Newberger (@Jeremy Newberger)<a href="https://twitter.com/jeremynewberger/statuses/1342158555122692099">1608830510.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e71770b7dd5b4721cd1376ec104f2c35" id="8d68a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1342175016788525056"><div style="margin:1em 0">Twas the night b4 Xmas when all through the land, people dying of COVID at Trumps negligent hand. Hunger abounds an… https://t.co/LMJew2Ak05</div> — RN MotherF’er CEN,CCRN (@RN MotherF’er CEN,CCRN)<a href="https://twitter.com/Meidas_Kelly/statuses/1342175016788525056">1608834435.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p>