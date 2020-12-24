Americans 'steaming' with rage as Trump golfs and the GOP leaves the country to die
Photo: Twitter

The White House released the president's schedule for Christmas Eve saying that he would be working "tirelessly for the American people." But what that has actually turned into is something else.

After vetoing the defense spending bill, which included a raise for military service members, and threatening to veto the COVID-19 stimulus and 2021 budget, Trump fled to Florida to golf. For months, the White House has negotiated the stimulus bill and Trump's budget, but at the last minute, the president decided he wanted to throw it all out the window.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that she was willing to take Trump's bill demands and pass them by noon on Christmas Eve. The Senate, however, is another story. It has been nine months of negotiation until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) finally agreed to a bill. The House passed a stimulus bill seven months ago, back in May 2020.

Instead of doing his part to help get a bill that satisfied him, Trump flew to Florida and went golfing.

It led many on Twitter to call the president out for destroying the lives of Americans who need any stimulus money, service members counting on their raise, and government workers who may end up unemployed during another shutdown.

See the rage below: