Trump taunts GOP rivals by calling upcoming presidential debate an audition for his VP

Taking time out from raging at special counsel Jack Smith for conducting multiple investigations into him, Donald Trump taunted his rivals for the 2024 Republican party presidential nomination.

On Monday morning, after writing "the 2024 Presidential Election [is] arguably the most important Election in the history of the USA," the former president all but claimed the GOP nomination for himself four weeks before the first Republican Party debate, which he reportedly will boycott based upon an assortment of reasons.

Taking to Truth Social, the former president claimed he would be watching the Aug. 23 debate with an eye on whether any of his rivals might be a suitable running mate.

The twice-indicted former president wrote, "Let them debate so I can see who I MIGHT consider for Vice President!"