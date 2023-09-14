How Trump's 'revenge' kick is dragging GOP to 'losing side': Republican insider

Longtime Republican strategist Scott Jennings slammed former President Donald Trump's insinuation in a new interview that the impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden is retribution for the two impeachments he faced when he was in office — and warned that Republicans will crash and burn if that's their motivation for going after the president.

"As you know, Scott, former President Trump just sat down with for an interview with Megyn Kelly, during which he seemed to suggest that the Biden impeachment inquiry is political payback," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Listen and watch this."

"I think had they not done it to me — I'm very popular, they like me and like them, the Republican Party — perhaps you wouldn't have it being done to them," Trump said in the clip. "And this is going to happen with indictments, too."

"So what do you make of this?" asked Blitzer.

"Well, I think retribution is not the correct reason to pursue impeachment," said Jennings. "I think evidence is the correct reason to pursue impeachment, and we're not having an impeachment yet. Just an inquiry. They're trying to pull together what they think is going to be a trail of evidence that leads from Hunter Biden's dealings to Joe Biden. That's the correct reason to go down this road. I'm not yet convinced they're actually going to impeach the president. I don't know if they'll ever pull together enough votes."

"I don't think an investigation or inquiry is unwarranted," Jennings added. "But if you're going to tell the American people the only reason we're doing this is for political revenge purposes, you're destined to come up on the losing end of public opinion and traditionally, you want to try to come up on the right side when you take such a major step. So I don't think it's helpful to the Republican cause for it to be said this is nothing more than political revenge as opposed to something evidence-based, which it has to be."

