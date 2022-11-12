Trump has killed the GOP's messaging machine-- and now they're stuck: Rick Wilson
In a series of tweets on Saturday, former Republican Party strategist Rick Wilson claimed that the vaunted GOP messaging machine that keeps conservative lawmakers on the same page -- or "Message of the Day (MOTD) -- appears to be dead after Tuesday's midterm election "Red Wave" grossly failed to meet expectations.

Cause of death, he claimed, is former president Donald Trump before later adding that Republicans fared so poorly because "The bigger lesson is that the Trumpfunk was all over them."

Over seven tweets, he wrote, "For once, the shoe is on the other foot. Today, it's the GOP wailing and screeching about their failure of messaging. The GOP's message discipline was central to its success for decades. You could wake candidates up out of a sound sleep and they'd rattle off the MOTD," and then added, "They tested and polished and tweaked and worked it on hitting the right tone and messages. It's an art form. It's also dead. Trump killed it. Now, the persuasion doesn't matter, only the lib-pwning. They're bound and locked into profoundly stupid ideas like election denial, January 6th defenses, and shouting about the catalog of imaginary demons. (Caravans! Antifa! Chynese (sic) fentanyl! Drag queen story hour cannibalism!)"

Adding, "They delivered those messages with volume and efficiency from a well-tuned machine," he lectured, "It's just that...wait for it...voters didn't like it. No matter where you stand on abortion, the audience for the state GOP's legislatures setting up snitch bounties (eg Texas) and forcing pre-teen rape victims to carry and ectopic victims to die has a very small constituency."

"Telling them the exhausting horseshit that Trump secretly won and was cheated in 2020 also has zero appeal outside the My Pillow crowd. (A friend on an anti-anti-Trump listserve shared their beautiful misery over this weighing down 2022 candidates and I am HERE for it)" he continued.

"And NRSC and Slytherin Head Boy Rick Scott's plan to kill social security went over like a chlamydia outbreak in the Villages. None of it worked because it was alien, discordant, and often just f*cking weird. The bigger lesson is that the Trumpfunk was all over them," he wrote before twisting the knife further and concluding, "But by all means, boys, pretend it all went swimmingly and the only thing you need is another $100 billion from some credulous hedge fund bro."

