Trump predicts US will enter a 'Great Depression' at South Dakota rally
President Trump concludes his campaign speech at the rally in the Bojangle's Coliseum. (Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump said Friday evening that he is for the first time ever predicting the United States will enter a "Great Depression."

Citing purportedly bad economic news under the Biden administration, the former president said he expects that the country will enter in to a Great Depression, and notes that the only question is whether it occurs during Biden's term or Trump's. He was speaking at a rally in South Dakota, where he took the stage late after being delayed by weather, according to reports.

"We're probably heading into a Great Depression, something I've never said before publicly," Trump said. "I hate to say that this is the state I have to say it in."

He added:

"I don't believe I've ever said that before. It's a hell of a statement to make and I hate to make it."

Trump then mused about whether it will occur in the final months of Biden's term, allowing Trump to "clean" it all up, assuming he wins the election.

