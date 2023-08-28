'Fleecing his supporters': CNN analyst nails Trump's 'legal defense fund masquerading as a campaign'
A man wearing a red MAGA hat (Shutterstock)

CNN analyst John Avlon on Monday called out former President Donald Trump for constantly hitting up his donors for money to pay for his extensive legal bills.

In analyzing recent remarks from Trump rival Chris Christie, Avlon argued that the former New Jersey governor had developed a sharp line of attack against the former president by accusing him of taking advantage of his own followers to pay his lawyers.

"The basic point is he's fleecing his supporters to pay for his legal bills, which is a fact," said Avlon. "What's interesting, to your point, Nikki Haley started to make similar noises, really saying, 'Look, this is a distraction, and he's fleecing his supporters.' So this is an issue. "This is a legal defense fund masquerading as a presidential campaign."

POLL: Should Trump be able to run for office?

Recent reporting from the New York Times revealed that roughly 30 percent of money spent this year by Trump campaign entities have gone to legal expenses.

Trump has now been indicted four times in four separate jurisdictions for a wide range of crimes including committing business fraud while making hush-money payments to an adult film star, unlawfully retaining top-secret government documents and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them, and conspiring to defraud the United States with his scheme to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election.

Watch the video below or at this link.


Analyst nails Trump's 'legal defense fund masquerading as a campaign'www.youtube.com

SmartNewsVideo