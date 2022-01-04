'The gravy train is off the rails': Pro-Trump grifters fighting for scraps as their social media schemes flop
Attorney L. Lin Wood addresses supporters of President Donald Trump during a "Stop the Steal" rally in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Dec. 2, 2020. - Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

Donald Trump's far-right allies have fallen into a cycle of "chaotic melodrama" as they fight for attention from the twice-impeached one-term president and his fans that make up their audience.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn and attorney Lin Wood are feuding bitterly, along with other election conspiracy theorists trading insults and recriminations, and reporter Ben Collins -- who tracks online extremism -- explained what was happening to MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"The gravy train is off the rails, that's what's really going on here," Collins explained. "Over the past year these people have been banned from traditional social media places like Facebook and Twitter, and all those people providing donations in those spaces, because they had so many eyeballs in those spaces and they were gaming the algorithm of those spaces, because of that, they're just not getting as much income -- straight up not happening in that space. In the process they try to create the parallel internet, a parallel infrastructure, I guess to create a second version of this internet."

"That's how you have Rumble, that's how you have Gettr, you have Gab and that's why people are going to Telegram," Collins added. "But it doesn't work the same, not everybody is moving over. You're not accidentally coming across these people's posts like you were in the days after the 2020 election. That's really affected their income."


