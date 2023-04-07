Trump should be a lot more worried about Jack Smith's investigation of J6: Watergate legend

Former President Donald Trump is currently fighting 34 felony charges in Manhattan for his alleged $130,000 hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels — the first time a former president has ever been charged with a crime and a current point of outrage and fundraising among his fanbase.
However, argued legendary Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein on CNN Thursday, that is not the case he should be worrying about. Rather, he should be much more concerned with Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — a case Smith is investigating alongside the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe, which Bernstein thinks is not the main show either.
"What does it say to you that, among other laws, the Presidential Records Act is looming so large over the former president's legal fate?" asked anchor Anderson Cooper.
"Well, it has been all along because, among other things, the President of the United States, as he was leaving the presidency, seems to have directed the illegal movement of these documents at Mar-a-Lago," said Bernstein. "But I want to take a little bit of an issue in the following way with what you said, his lawyers may think that this is the primary vulnerability. But in fact, he has three locomotives bearing down on him, former President Trump, legally."
"Probably the most serious is the January 6th insurrection that the special counsel is looking at," Bernstein continued. "And that investigation is premised on the huge volumes of fact about the insurrection, about Trump's role in seditiously trying to stop the peaceful transfer of power to the next President of the United States. That case itself — there is a record, like the Senate Watergate Committee developed a record that led to the impeachment and the likely conviction in the Senate and eventual resignation of Richard Nixon."
"The January 6th Committee has established almost a slam-dunk record," added Bernstein. "That is, so in terms of Trump's legal vulnerability, that's really the one that the special counsel is investigating it. That's really the one that most of the lawyers I talked to think is really potentially fatal for Trump."
Watch the segment below or at this link.
Carl Bernstein says Trump faces a "slam-dunk record" of "legal vulnerability" www.youtube.com