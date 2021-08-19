Trump allies headline One World Trade Center party linked to exiled Chinese businessman: report
Michael Flynn campaigning for Donald Trump during a prime speaking slot at the RNC Convention in 2016. Image courtesy of GOP.com

An invitation-only party held at the top of One World Trade Center in June was attended by several of former President Donald Trump's allies who used the event to regurgitate conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the 2020 election, CNBC reports.

The event was hosted by the nonprofits Rule of Law Foundation and the Rule of Law Society, which are linked to Guo Wengui, a wealthy exiled Chinese businessman who opposes the nation's Communist Party.

Among the speakers at the event were former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, MyPillow CEO and voter fraud conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, former Trump national security adviser and QAnon proponent Michael Flynn, and former personal attorney to Trump, Rudy Giuliani.

"It's like on the battlefield because this is warfare," Flynn said at the event. "This is warfare that we are in."

"The Rule of Law Society and the Rule of Law Foundation describe themselves as a resource for whistleblowers who want to safely speak out against the Chinese government. Guo fled China in 2014 in anticipation of corruption charges. After he blasted China's leadership, warrants were reportedly issued for his arrest on charges that included corruption and bribery," CNBC reports.

The Guo-backed organizations have a history of promoting conspiracy theories. According to the watchdog group Graphika, they are prolific amplifiers of "mis- and disinformation, including claims of voter fraud in the U.S., false information about Covid-19, and QAnon narratives."

