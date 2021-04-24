Man on trial for threatening Democrats hoped Trump would become the next Hitler

According to the Huffington Post, prosecutors have revealed that Brendan Hunt, a New York man who is on trial for making threats against members of Congress, is a neo-Nazi extremist who has fantasized about former President Donald Trump seizing power to become a second Adolf Hitler.

"Hunt, a Queens resident, is charged with threatening to assault and murder U.S. officials. Prosecutors say his targets included Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)," reported Mary Papenfuss. "He posted a video on social media Jan. 8 encouraging his viewers to return to the U.S. Capitol after the riot with their guns to 'kill your senators ... slaughter them all,' according to the complaint against him. If convicted, Hunt could face up to 10 years in prison."

Prosecutors revealed new text messages in court that showed the extent of his extremist beliefs, according to the report.

"[During] Hitler's first term in office, circumstances were such that it was necessary for him to override the democratic process and become the absolute leader of his country. Trump should prob do the same if necessary," said one text. Another video posted to social media showed Hunt explaining how he would speak in code, saying he would use the word "juice" to describe the people "who [run] the world," as in "I don't want to kill the juice just yet."

This trial comes as other Trump supporters who participated in the Capitol riots are being charged and tried, including a South Carolina man who stole police body armor and trashed Pelosi's office, and an anti-mask extremist who smashed out a window while breaking in.