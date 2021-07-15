Trump is 'a bit of an imbecile' and thinks of Hitler as just another 'celebrity': historian

Former President Donald Trump reportedly had to be advised against praising mass-murdering German dictator Adolf Hitler -- and one presidential historian has an explanation about why Trump needed this warning.

Appearing on CNN Thursday, historian Douglas Brinkley speculated that Trump's total ignorance of history and obsession with being a celebrity may have led him to believe that it's a good thing to be mentioned frequently in history books, no matter whether it's positive or negative.

"Donald Trump... is a bit of an imbecile and has no sense of history," Brinkley explained. "The late writer Norman Mailer used to tell me that, in history, only a few names get known. So, you know, Andy Warhol would paint Mao Tse Tung or Elvis Presley. I think Trump always wanted to be in that class of a known name."

And just as Trump believed that all publicity was good publicity, Brinkley said, he also believed that being known in history was a positive no matter how you're remembered.

"He never took the time to notice that you don't want to be considered with Mao or Mussolini or Hitler in any way, shape, or form," he said. "He saw them more as celebrities."

