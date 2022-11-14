Saudis and other nations went on $700,000 spending spree at Trump's DC hotel: documents

The governments of Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at former President Donald Trump's former hotel in Washington D.C. even as they lobbied his administration for favors.

According to CNN, the governments of six countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at Trump's D.C. hotel during the first two years of his presidency alone.

Additionally, documents obtained by CNN show the governments of China, Malaysia, and Turkey also spent heavily at the hotel.

"The spending in the records included more than $250,000 by Malaysia, more than $280,000 by Qatar, more than $90,000 by the Saudis and more than $74,000 by the UAE," reports CNN. "In addition, lobbyists and other businesses with connections to foreign governments spent tens of thousands more at Trump’s Washington property."

FROM EARLIER: Supreme Court shuts down Arizona GOP chair's attempt to block Jan. 6 Committee phone record subpoena

There is currently no evidence that this spending at Trump's hotel directly influenced American foreign policy, although it is sure to raise fresh questions about whether Trump's myriad business entanglements represent a violation of the United States Constitution's emoluments clause that bars American officials from receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments.

“These documents sharply call into question the extent to which President Trump was guided by his personal financial interest while in office rather than the best interests of the American people,” House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) told CNN. “These documents, which the committee continues to obtain from Mazars, will inform our legislative efforts to ensure that future presidents do not abuse their position of power for personal gain.”