Supreme Court shuts down Arizona GOP chair's attempt to block Jan. 6 Committee phone record subpoena

The United States Supreme Court on Monday shut down Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward's efforts to block a subpoena of her phone records.

As Politico reports, the Supreme Court rejected Ward's request in a 7-2 vote in which only Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented.

As Politico notes, "the panel is seeking evidence related to Ward’s coordination with Trump and his allies to assemble a slate of fake presidential electors intended to help disrupt the transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021."

Ward agreed to an interview with the select committee earlier this year in which she pleaded the Fifth Amendment when asked about her efforts to arrange a slate of fake pro-Trump electors.

Thomas' dissent is notable given that he has refused to recuse himself from January 6th-related cases despite the fact that his wife, conservative activist Ginni Thomas, was part of the effort to overturn former President Donald Trump's election loss, and she even went so far as to lobby Arizona state legislatures to decertify the results.