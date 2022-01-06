Trump Hotel charged $8,000 for cheapest room one year ago on Jan. 6 — today it is $446: report

Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. is charging $7,500 less that it charged a year go.

Despite losing the election, in December of 2020 Trump began urging his supporters to travel to the nation's capital on Jan. 6 as part of his efforts to overturn the vote.

"Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election," Trump falsely claimed in a Dec. 19 tweet. "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"

A week later he tweeted, "Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th." A day later, Trump said "See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don’t miss it. Information to follow!"

READ MORE: Trump lashes out after Biden calls out his lies in blistering Jan. 6 speech

A large contingent of his MAGA base traveled to D.C. and his hotel took full advantage of the influx.

"Almost immediately, rates surged from $476 to $1,999. A week later, they climbed to $3,600, before peaking at $8,000 for the least-expensive room. The house was apparently packed. A manager for the hotel later boasted that room service enjoyed record numbers that week," Zach Everson reported for Forbes.

This week the cheapest room is $446.

"Plenty of Republican bigwigs showed up at the hotel around Jan. 6, 2021. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Qanon promoter Juan O. Savin and one of Rudy Giuliani’s election experts, Phil Waldron, all showed up at the property last year. In 2022, they don’t seem as interested in visiting," Everson noted.

Read the full report.

IN OTHER NEWS: Donald Trump lashes out after President Biden's forceful Jan. 6 speech dissected Trump's lies