'Would be a disaster': Trump freaks out at report that pro-impeachment Republican could become Speaker

Former President Donald Trump wrapped up a busy Saturday of posts on his Truth Social platform by angrily lashing out at reports that a Republican who voted in favor of his impeachment could become Speaker of the House if Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) falls short.

Politico this week reported on whispers among moderate Republicans and Democrats about joining together and nominating outgoing Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) as House Speaker should Republican hardliners sabotage McCarthy's bid.

Even though Upton is retiring as a congressman and did not seek a new term in office, the Speaker of the House of Representatives does not have to be an actively serving representative.

While it is currently not certain how serious the chatter about drafting Upton to lead the House of Representatives is, it was enough to trigger Trump into angrily denouncing the idea.

"Rep. Fred Upton, a Pro-Impeachment RINO, would be a disaster for anything having to do with the word Republican, but especially when it comes to Speaker of the House," Trump fumed on Truth Social. "My record on Endorsements in the General Election was 232-22, and in the Primaries was 98.6%. I would never have endorsed Upton, who quit Congress in the face of a challenge, and that’s not what Republican’s need. A very dangerous game is being played. Peace through Strength!!!"