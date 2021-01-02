Trump 'diehards' threatening to 'kill all the D.C. traitors' on day of the president's rally: report

Buried deep in a report claiming Donald Trump has no intention of walking away meekly after Congress certifies the 2020 presidential election on January 6th, the Daily Beast reports that "diehard' fans of the president are openly threatening violence the day they descend upon Washington D.C. for a "Stop the Steal" rally the president is promoting.
With the president suggesting to aides he may make a public address to the gathering-- meant to counter the election certification process on the Senate floor -- fans of the president are boasting they will bring a "literal war" to the streets of D.C.
According to the report, "the protesters' mood ahead of the Jan. 6 protest has turned even more desperate."
"Trump diehards from across the country have organized their travel to Washington on 'The Donald' forum," the Beast's report states. "One of the hottest topics on the site is how protesters can bring guns to D.C., which would count as a local crime in nearly all circumstances under Washington's strict gun laws. Others have talked about breaking into federal buildings or committing violence against law enforcement officers who try to stop them from storming Congress."
One comment that receiving approving nods stated, "I'm thinking it will be literal war on that day. Where we'll storm offices and physically remove and even kill all the D.C. traitors and reclaim the country."
The report notes that noted Trump supporter Proud Boy Joe Biggs, boasted on Parler, "Watch out, January 6 — you ain't gonna know who the f*ck it is standing beside you."
The Beast also reports that Trump fans are discussing dressing up as Antifa protesters so the anti-fascist group will be blamed for any violence.
You can read more here.
