‘The ground is shifting under Trump’ as DOJ heads towards an indictment: Carl Bernstein
As the January 6 Committee concludes, longtime political reporter Carl Bernstein said on CNN that according to his Department of Justice sources, "They are going toward indictment, there is no question about that."

Upon completion of the investigation, the committee will also be finally releasing the transcripts from all witness interviews, which Bernstein called the "one of the greatest congressional hearings of modern times."

Bernstein continued that the committee has made the job for the Department of Justice even easier.

"People have watched, they're paying attention," he said. "And in fact, the ground is shifting under Trump. We know that. Politically, to some extent. Still has a huge movement, but that, too, makes it a little easier for the Justice Department."

John Dean, famed White House Counsel for President Nixon agreed, noting the importance of the testimony of White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson in first hearing.

"Hutchinson was a stellar witness, an important witness and changed the whole dynamic, if not the interest of the public in the proceedings and that is very important."

Dean stated that the hearings have been, "more choreographed" than the Watergate hearings with more witnesses and evidence.

