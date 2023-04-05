Trump spokesperson rages at 'cockroach' sources who say he's sad about being indicted

Former President Donald Trump appeared noticeably unhappy during his court appearance on Tuesday after being criminally indicted, but a spokesman is telling Rolling Stone that anyone who believes he's upset about getting indicted is peddling fake news.
Reacting to multiple reports about Trump insiders' claims about his misery of being indicted, the unidentified spokesperson raged about anonymous sources talking behind the former president's back.
“These unnamed sources who speak about President Trump’s mood have no idea what they’re talking about and are simply lying to make it seem like they know what’s going on,” they said. “In fact, they are on the outside looking in, and it’s desperate, sad, and thirsty beyond belief. They are cowards and should stop acting like cockroaches scurrying around in the dark.”
Some of those sources who drew the spokesperson's ire spoke with Rolling Stone and concurred with other reports about the former president being in a foul mood, however.
"Despite the bravado, one person close to Trump was struck by how 'sh*tty and pissed off' he has sounded in private the past few days when discussing the charges," the publication writes. "Two other sources who currently work for Trump note to Rolling Stone, one completely unprompted, how 'unhappy' or obviously 'deflated' the former president looked in the video and photos of his Tuesday court appearance.