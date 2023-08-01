'Most important prosecution ​in history': Expert outlines enormity of Trump's case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona, on Oct. 9, 2022. - Mario Tama/Getty Images North America/TNS

Minutes before former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday in the federal January 6 case, former federal prosecutor Harry Litman told an MSNBC audience the nation was on the brink of the most important moment in the history of its criminal justice system.

"Let me pick up on ... the fundamental nature of this crime," said anchor Ayman Mohyeldin. "This is perhaps the most significant — and that is not to belittle any of the other allegations or charges against Donald Trump — but the significance of this particular crime ... is that it was a crime that effectively was undermining the very existence of our government, an attempt to undo our democracy."

"Completely," agreed Litman. "I mean, you think about and worry about hyperbole here, but I don't think there is hyperbole. I think this is the most important prosecution in the history of the Department of Justice. The most, as alleged, treacherous act ever by a President of the United States. The biggest assault, save possibly only the Civil War, on the actual constitutional rule of law and the principle of the peaceful transfer of power. I don't think it gets any bigger."

The fact that the former president is likely to face off against the sitting president for an election rematch next year as all of this is going on, continued Litman, only compounds all of the stakes.

Watch the video below or at the link here.

Harry Litman says this Trump faces the "most important prosecution in history"www.youtube.com

SmartNewsTrump Indictment