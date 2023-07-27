Trump hit with new charges for working with Mar-a-Lago aides to delete security footage

According to CNN, former President Donald Trump has been hit with a superseding indictment in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, along with his body man Walt Nauta and maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, reported the network on Thursday.

The indictment alleges that the three of them plotted to delete security footage from the premises, as part of a plot to obstruct the investigation into Trump retaining and moving around the documents.

This move comes after special counsel Jack Smith sought information from the security company responsible for maintaining the systems.

According to the indictment, the co-conspirators made clear that "the boss" wanted the security footage destroyed, even though it had already been subpoenaed at that point.

"CNN has previously reported that surveillance footage turned over to the Justice Department showed Nauta and De Oliveira, moving document boxes around the resort, including into a storage room just before Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran searched it for classified documents," reported Tierney Sneed. "Justice Department officials came to Mar-a-Lago the day after Corcoran’s search, and Corcoran handed over 38 classified documents he had found. Yet the FBI retrieved more than 100 more classified documents when it searched Mar-a-Lago in August, both in the storage room and Trump’s office."

Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing in the case, and spokesman Steven Cheung stated that it is "nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him."