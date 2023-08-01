'This is a great day': Trump's Jan. 6 indictment met by flood of reaction

It was announced on Tuesday that Donald Trumpwas hit with an indictment for his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, and onlookers – from former prosecutors to Trump's competitors for the 2024 Republican nomination -- had a lot to say about it.

Former prosecutor Renato Mariotti specifically noted how this indictment appears to stand out for the former president, even among his existing legal problems.

"Today’s indictment of Donald Trump stands alone among the group of indictments that Trump faces and will face in the months and years to come," Mariotti said. "It is the first indictment of a former President for trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power to his predecessor."

He added that, "Looking at this indictment in purely legal terms would be a mistake."

"It is not as strong as the Mar-a-Lago indictment," he wrote. "He is the only defendant, presumably because Jack Smith wants this trial to occur before the election."

He further noted that "thinking of it solely in these terms is a mistake. This indictment stands alone and has a significance beyond its charges and allegations. This indictment sends an important message —trying to overturn our constitutional system has consequences."



Another former prosecutor, Elizabeth de la Vega, cheered the indictment.

"It's not just that this is not a sad day for the U.S. This is a GREAT day for the United States of America," she wrote. "We have a way to go, but a Grand Jury of U.S. citizens has found probable cause to believe Trump has committed 4 serious federal crimes."

GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd reiterated what he has said in the past, namely that Trump is running for president to stay out of prison.

"Let me be crystal clear: Trump's presidential bid is driven by an attempt to stay out of prison and scam his supporters into footing his legal bills," Hurd wrote. "Furthermore, his denial of the 2020 election results and actions on Jan. 6 show he's unfit for office. The politician added:

"The 2020 election wasn't stolen, rigged, or fraudulent. It was lost by Donald Trump because he was incapable of uniting the country. Now, we've got to ask ourselves if we really want a president who's willing to violate his oath to the Constitution just to cling to power? The Trump of 2016 is a far cry from the desperate figure we see in 2024. It's about time our party, including the 2024 candidates, wake up to the fact that this guy only cares about himself, not our country's future."

He concluded:

"As Republicans, we need to prioritize offering solutions to difficult issues affecting all Americans and not allow ourselves to be distracted by Trump's baggage."