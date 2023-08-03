Jack Smith's Jan. 6 indictment against Trump is missing something crucial: op-ed

Donald Trump has just been arraigned on four felony counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. But, according to The New York Times' Alan Feuer, there was something missing from the indictment.

Feuer writes that there was no "count that directly accused Mr. Trump of being responsible for the violence his supporters committed at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021."

Feuer wrote that the indictment says Trump “exploited the disruption" that the violence caused and used it to further his crusade to delegitimize the 2020 election's results. But it fails to accuse his of actually being the spark that ignited the violence.

Also, Feuer says that while Smith said during a press conference that the Capitol riot was "fueled by lies," the indictment never quite makes that accusation against Trump.

"And yet the charges did lay out how [lawyer John Eastman], who is identified in the indictment only as Co-Conspirator 2, and Jeffrey Clark, a loyalist in Mr. Trump’s Justice Department who appears as Co-Conspirator 4, understood and even accepted that violence might result from their plans to subvert the democratic process and keep Mr. Trump in the White House," Feuer writes.

