Trump crashes wedding at his New Jersey club hours after pleading 'not guilty' to Jan. 6 charges: report

After being arraigned on charges involving efforts to overturn the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump headed by to New Jersey gold club where he made a surprise appearance at a couple's wedding and prompted chants of "USA!" from guests, The Independent reported.

Video shows Trump entering the venue to cheers from the guests who later burst into the "USA!" chant.

Trump can be seen shaking hands with guests before taking the microphone and showering praise on the bride.

“I heard so much about this couple,” Trump said.

“The bride is totally beautiful, and you’re even more beautiful today," he said.

According to the Independent, Trump posed for photos with the bride and groom afterwards.

Watch the video below or at this link.