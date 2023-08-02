There's a potentially fatal flaw embedded in the lengthy indictment against Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn his election loss.

Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe called the indictment handed up by special counsel Jack Smith a "brilliant" case, but he told MSNBC the charges may have come too late to prevent the twice-impeached, thrice-indicted former president from running for re-election, reported HuffPost.

“I do think that [attorney general] Merrick Garland did not proceed as fast as he might have,” Tribe said. “If the next presidency is held either by Donald Trump or by one of his acolytes or by virtually any Republican, there is the horrible prospect that this will all be wiped away, and that it will be relegated to a kind of a historic footnote.”

“We have a system that might go too slowly, that might be too opaque,” he added, "and a system that is not at all guaranteed to triumph over politics.”

