'It's not going to be that difficult to hold Trump accountable — and get convictions': Ex-prosecutor

If there's one thing that former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner is certain of it's that Donald Trump is done, and Sunday's news confirmed it.

ABC News reported that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows never knew of or witnessed any kind of over-arching declassification policy that would have resulted in the declassification of the Mar-a-Lago documents. When asked about it on Sunday, former Vice President Mike Pence agreed with the assessment.

"There is a process that the White House goes through to declassify materials. I’m aware of that occurring on several occasions over the course of our four years. But I don’t have any knowledge of any broad-based directive from the president," Pence told ABC News.

It's unclear if Pence has testified to that effect when speaking to the grand jury, but Meadows did. This, Kirschner believes, is a kind of legal game over for Trump.

"This highlights the importance of the fact that the trial witnesses of Donald Trump, when prosecutors can finally drag Trump and his defense lawyers into court before a jury, the trial witnesses are going to be exclusively Republicans," Kirschner explained, speaking of the two Trump administration officials. "Mark Meadows will testify, assuming he's in a position to testify, rather than being prosecuted and sitting at the defense council table shoulder to shoulder with Donald Trump. Mike Pence will almost certainly testify. All of those Republican witnesses we saw during the Jan. 6 House Select Committee hearings. These are gonna be the trial witnesses against Donald Trump."

It means that Trump might try and say that it's all some "Democrat-led witch hunt," but it's hard to make that case, he explained, when people like Meadows, Pence and others are the witnesses.

"Some of his own cabinet officials, some of his own closest advisers," said Kirschner. "I have said all along that it was taking a very long time to indict these cases. But once they're actually on trial, standing before 12 citizen-members of the community, there to decide based only on the evidence not on press releases, tweets, or POTUS. What Donald Trump did or didn't do. It's not gonna be that difficult to hold Donald Trump accountable, and to win convictions."

See the full commentary with Kirschner and others in the video below or at the link here.