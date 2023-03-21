'Paranoid' Trump fans accuse one another of being feds during NYC protest: report
A Trump supporter at a rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin. (Shutterstock.com)

A sparsely attended rally outside of Trump Tower is reportedly being marred by infighting among former President Donald Trump's fans.

As The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo reports, supporters of the former president gathered at Trump Tower "are now being accused of being 'feds' by fellow Trump supporters," which Petrizzo says is part of their "post-Jan 6th paranoia."

Trump over the weekend encouraged mass protests against what he declared was his imminent arrest for making hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels back in 2006.

However, many of Trump's own fans have balked at his calls to protest his supposed arrest, with many of them fearing that such protests would be sting operations designed to entrap them.

RELATED: GOP's James Comer: I felt like my constituents were 'rooting for the rioters' on January 6th

Many Trump supporters have baselessly alleged that the January 6th Capitol riots were a "fedsurrection" set up by the FBI to make Trump supporters look bad, despite the fact that a large number of the rioters arrested had telegraphed their intentions to be violent on social media posts and private messages.

Even though Trump predicted that he would be arrested on Tuesday, it is highly unlikely that will happen given that the grand jury investigating the case is not due to meet again until Wednesday.

SmartNews