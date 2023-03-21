GOP's James Comer: I felt like my constituents were 'rooting for the rioters' on January 6th

In an interview with the New York Times, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reveals how much he struggled with his vote to certify the 2020 presidential election.

In particular, Comer called the vote to certify the election as the hardest he has ever taken, and he says he was taken aback by the anger his constituents expressed against him for doing so.

“I mean, people were mad,” Comer tells the Times. “It was like they were rooting for the rioters.”

Former President Donald Trump incited hundreds of his supporters to violently storm the Capitol building on January 6th, 2021, a scene that Comer tells the Times reminded him of an episode of "The Walking Dead."

RELATED: C-SPAN caller blows off Trump's Stormy Daniels payment: 'He's our salvation!'

Although Trump eventually asked his supporters to leave the Capitol after watching them riot for more than three hours, he also told them that, "we love you, you're very special."

Since then, he has claimed that the rioters are political prisoners, has demanded their immediate release from prison, and has pledged to give them all pardons and an apology if he is elected president again.

Although Comer did vote to certify President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election, he did not join ten of his House Republican colleagues in crossing the aisle to support impeaching Trump for inciting the riots.