Grand jury leaves Tuesday meeting without sign of Trump Jan. 6 indictment
Trump speaking at a rally in 2019. (Shutterstock.com)

A grand jury reportedly left the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday without signifying a new indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The grand jury is considering the possible indictment of Trump in connection to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump said he received a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith.

Sources close to Trump told CNN's Alayna Treene that preparations were being made for an indictment.

"Donald Trump's team very much expects that an indictment in this case is coming imminently," Treene explained. "They've spent all day yesterday and most of today preparing for that scenario."

"They've already lined up a series of surrogates and influencers and allies, they tell me, to be ready for when additional charges are filed by special counsel Jack Smith," she added. "They also have some pre-written statements and videos that they're planning to release if and when an indictment is announced."

