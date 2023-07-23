According to former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, Donald Trump may not be aware of what he is about to face after the Department of Justice presented him with a letter notifying him of possible charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.



As the MSNBC national security analyst explained to host Ayman Mohyeldin, the DOJ does not issue those types of notifications unless they have a rock-solid case ready to present in federal court.



"In 25 years with the FBI, I knew that the track record was strong, I knew from personal experience that federal prosecutors tend to play to win and not even to think about bringing cases that they might lose," he explained. "I have to tell you, when I look at the latest data that you cited, it was even staggering to me because the track record is so good."



"As you said, the vast majority of criminal defendants in the federal system take one look at the evidence and decide 'You've got me, let's work a deal.' I'm not here to suggest at all that Donald Trump is going to do that, nor should he; he should defend himself, if he chooses to."

"I'm here to tell you, federal prosecutors don't bring charges to lose, so what is it that is so different in the federal system that caused these numbers to pop like this?" he elaborated. "You have got the full weight of the U.S. federal government, all of the tools in the tool kit for the FBI, and in federal cases, you've got the three letter agencies, the DEA, the ATF, on and on and on -- all with a tremendous amount of resources."



"What do those results look like?" he continued. "Electronic surveillance, physical surveillance, informants, undercover agents, cooperating witnesses and time is on their hands and they will charge and indict and sent target letters, hoping to flip people on to the higher-ups in the investigation."



"I would understand if we all become numb to the litany of charges and indictments that Trump is already facing and just kind of tune us out. I'm telling you, don't tune this out, this is serious, serious business. Yes, as a former president, but he's just going to be like the 72, 000 defendants last year in the federal system," he concluded.



Watch below or at the link.