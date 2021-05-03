'Just do the damn job!': Morning Joe melts down on DOJ for leaks and slow-walking prosecution of Trump associates
MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough went off on a furious tirade on Monday morning, attacking both the Donald Trump Justice Department and the Joe Biden Justice Department for leaking details of investigations into Trump associates and slow-walking announcing indictments.

Noting leaks that have come out over the last several years, going back to investigations into Donald Trump Jr over Russian election interference and the more recent one relating to accusations that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) had sex with an underaged teen, Scarborough demanded the agency either clear them or issue indictments, exclaiming, "Just do the damn job!"

"We heard from the Trump Justice Department, we heard that Don Junior, you know, leaks that Don Junior was going to be arrested," the MSNBC host ranted, his voice rising. "We heard that, you know, Jared Kushner was going to be arrested. I remember back during the George W. Bush administration, 'don't be too far from the studio, because Karl Rove is going to be indicted this Friday, don't be too far from the studio.'"

"Matt Gaetz -- we've been hearing about this investigation now for about a month and a half, maybe," he continued. "And we keep hearing the same thing: they're trying to figure out whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl. Alright, well, they probably know by now, and yet, we keep hearing it. the leaks keep coming and they keep coming in all of these different directions. Now it's Rudy Giuliani and the leaks are coming out on Rudy Giuliani."

"This goes on all the time and I'm trying to figure out why don't they just -- if they got a case, then bring the charges, try the case!" he shouted. "Why do they keep leaking to all of these new agencies, 'oh, well, we're investigating' -- don't tell us what you're investigating! Investigate, bring the charges or don't bring the charges! Please, I am the last to defend Rudy Giuliani on what he's done over the past four or five years politically, but what happens if they don't bring the charges? This hangs over his head."

