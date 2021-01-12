Congresswoman says she fled safe room to protect herself from GOP members of Congress

During the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, members of Congress were instructed to shelter-in-place inside a "safe" room to protect themselves from the violent mob.

Inside the room, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) attempted to hand out facial coverings for maskless Republicans, but her efforts were rejected.

And now, there may be an outbreak of coronavirus on Capitol Hill. Brian Monahan, the House physician, put out a warning on Sunday.

"On Wednesday, January 6th, many members of the House community were in protective isolation in a room located in a large committee hearing space," Dr. Monahan noted. "During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection."

On Monday, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) announced she had tested positive after sheltering with maskless Republicans. On Monday evening, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) announced she had also tested positive.

On Tuesday, Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) became the third Democrat to test positive after sheltering with Republicans.

After Schneider tested positive, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) revealed she thought the "safe" room was so unsafe she left to take her chances with the insurrectionists.

"The second I realized our 'safe room' from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive," Pressley posted to Twitter.

Watch video of the scene: