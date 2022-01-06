Trump has been laughing about the suffering of 1/6 victims when talking with close friends: report

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump has been mocking and laughing with close aides the stories told by victims who were either trapped or assaulted by his fans as they stormed the Capitol on Jan 6th.
Speaking with sources close to the former president, Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer report that, as the country reflects on the events from one year ago where a "Stop the "Steal" rally preceded an insurrection that led lawmakers to flee for their lives, Trump finds their stories funny.
"According to three people with direct knowledge of the matter, the twice-impeached former president has noticed the emotional accounts, particularly that from Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Some he has found annoying. Others, however, have become targets of mockery and casual hilarity for him," they reported, adding, "In several conversations with close allies over the past 12 months, Trump has repeatedly made fun of the idea that certain legislators, police, or journalists were traumatized by the violent events of the day, according to these sources. There are moments when the ex-president has speculated that his critics are 'faking' their trauma and anxiety, for attention. Other times, he’s done poor, whining impersonations of perceived enemy lawmakers crying about the riot."
According to the report, Trump still seems to not get the trauma the country suffered a year ago, with the report saying he is already laying the groundwork for a run in 2024 and making plans for who will be in his cabinet.
"Over the past year, Trump has grown so emboldened by the undying support of conservative voters, right-wing media, and GOP heavy-hitters that he’s already started planning for a second term, whether he gets one or not," the report states. "Earlier this year, according to two people familiar with the situation, the former president began asking friends and golfing buddies who they thought he should choose for senior administration posts and cabinet positions, should he re-ascend to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave after the 2024 election."
You can read more here.