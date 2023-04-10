Former President Donald Trump on Monday morning wasn't just content to attack the man whom he appointed to be his attorney general, he also lashed out at prosecutors of all stripes for purportedly leading political investigations into his conduct.
Shortly after he criticized "slovenly" former Attorney General Bill Barr for saying he would likely be indicted for refusing to return top-secret government documents he'd stashed at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump took aim at every person investigating him with an all-caps rage post on his Truth Social platform.
"THE ONLY REASON I HAVE THESE ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS INVESTIGATIONS AGAINST ME , HEADED UP BY RACISTS, LUNATICS, AND RADICAL LEFT MANIACS, IS FOR PURPOSES OF ELECTION INTERFERENCE," Trump claimed. "IT WILL BE HARDER FOR THE DEMOCRATS TO CHEAT LIKE THEY DID IN 2020, SO THEY ARE GOING RIGHT TO THE OLD SOVIET UNION PLAYBOOK AND USING THE DOJ, FBI & OTHERS IN 'JUSTICE' TO INTERFERE IN OUR ONCE SACRED ELECTIONS. WE’VE GOT TO SWAMP THESE CHEATERS, AND WE WILL WIN!"
Trump last month was indicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to multiple hush-money payments he made ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign.
RELATED: Trump is a nonstop 'nightmare' for his lawyers: Morning Joe
He is also under investigation for refusing to return top-secret documents despite receiving a subpoena for them and for his efforts to pressure officials in Georgia to "find" enough votes in that state for him to have won it in the 2020 presidential election.