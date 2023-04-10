Trump is a nonstop 'nightmare' for his lawyers: Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough on Monday argued that the political tactics that former President Donald Trump has used in the past to thrash would-be Republican challengers are causing massive headaches for his own legal representatives.

Discussing Trump's difficulty in attracting and retaining top legal talent, Scarborough said it wasn't surprising that Trump took on notorious right-wing attorney Roy Cohn as his mentor given how Cohn was notorious for leveling evidence-free outrageous charges that often did not hold up under close legal scrutiny.

"He just throws things against the wall," Scarborough argued. "Maybe that works in politics for a few years, but legally, talk about what a nightmare that's been for Donald Trump and his lawyers."

Andrew Weissmann, a former prosecutor in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign's ties to Russian operatives, said that Trump did manage to attract at least one very strong criminal defense lawyer, but suggested that Trump is sabotaging this by bringing in other lawyers who are undermining the best arguments against throwing him in jail.

"What he is doing is really hiring people who are not really in his best legal interest because he is just thinking this in terms of politics," he said. "He is going through actually some good lawyers but not giving them the role they should have because he thinks he knows better in a court of law. I don't think that plays out terribly well."

