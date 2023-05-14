DC insider accuses Trump of pulling plug on Iowa rally due to fear of tiny turnout

During the panel portion of CNN's "State of the Union," top GOP political strategist Scott Jennings accused Donald Trump of bailing on his rally in Iowa Sunday over fears the turnout would be puny.

Speaking with host Dana Bash about the dueling campaign appearances in the key primary state by the former president and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has yet to make his formal announcement to run for president in 2024, Jennings said the Florida governor had no problem with the weather keeping him from meeting with voters.

Noting that Trump claimed on Truth Social, "Tornado Watch in Iowa. For safety of our great Patriots, we have been asked to delay or cancel today’s sold out Rally. I am near the Palm Beach Airport, ready to go, but we are on hold because of the very bad weather in Iowa. Please Seek Shelter or Safe Haven!" Jennings said he suspected it had more to do with not looking bad if the crowd was small.

Claiming DeSantis, "... did a great job with that yesterday in Iowa. rolled out a bunch of endorsements, had a good day," he then turned to Trump's no-show.

"Donald Trump canceled his event," he remarked. "Some people say it was because of the weather, other people say it was because he wasn't able to draw a big crowd."

"I don't know what the truth is, but I think there was some evidence for that theory," he added.

You can watch below or at the link: